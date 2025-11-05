Virksomhedsoversigt
Slalom Build
Slalom Build Løsningsarkitekt Lønninger i Greater Chicago Area

Den gennemsnitlige Løsningsarkitekt kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area hos Slalom Build udgør i alt $147K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Slalom Build's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Slalom Build
Solution Architect
Chicago, IL
Total per år
$147K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$134K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13K
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Slalom Build?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Løsningsarkitekt hos Slalom Build in Greater Chicago Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $189,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Slalom Build for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in Greater Chicago Area er $160,000.

