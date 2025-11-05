Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Løsningsarkitekt kompensationspakke in Canada hos Slalom Build udgør i alt CA$143K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Slalom Build's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Slalom Build
Solution Architect
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$143K
Niveau
L5
Grundløn
CA$141K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$2K
År i virksomheden
7 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Løsningsarkitekt hos Slalom Build in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$177,047. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Slalom Build for Løsningsarkitekt rollen in Canada er CA$166,221.

Andre ressourcer