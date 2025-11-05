Virksomhedsoversigt
Slalom Build
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Toronto Area

Slalom Build Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Toronto Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos Slalom Build spænder fra CA$99K pr. year for Engineer til CA$129K pr. year for Senior Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$108K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Slalom Build's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$99K
CA$94.2K
CA$0
CA$4.8K
Senior Engineer
CA$129K
CA$122K
CA$0
CA$6.6K
Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Se 4 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+CA$81.1K
Robinhood logo
+CA$124K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$48.9K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Slalom Build?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Slalom Build in Greater Toronto Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$128,726. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Slalom Build for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Toronto Area er CA$104,221.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Slalom Build

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Censys
  • CoverMyMeds
  • Trading Technologies
  • Payspan
  • Intercom
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer