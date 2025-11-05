Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Chicago Area hos Slalom Build spænder fra $97.4K pr. year for Engineer til $189K pr. year for Senior Architect. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area udgør i alt $140K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Slalom Build's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Engineer
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
