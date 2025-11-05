Virksomhedsoversigt
Slalom Build
Slalom Build Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Canada

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Canada hos Slalom Build spænder fra CA$101K pr. year for Engineer til CA$139K pr. year for Architect. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$109K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Slalom Build's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Engineer
(Entry Level)
CA$101K
CA$95K
CA$0
CA$5.7K
Senior Engineer
CA$127K
CA$121K
CA$0
CA$6K
Architect
CA$139K
CA$131K
CA$0
CA$7.6K
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Slalom Build?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Slalom Build in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$138,691. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Slalom Build for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$111,467.

