Softwareingeniør kompensation in Canada hos Slalom Build spænder fra CA$101K pr. year for Engineer til CA$139K pr. year for Architect. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$109K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Slalom Build's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Engineer
CA$101K
CA$95K
CA$0
CA$5.7K
Senior Engineer
CA$127K
CA$121K
CA$0
CA$6K
Architect
CA$139K
CA$131K
CA$0
CA$7.6K
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
Ingen lønninger fundet
