Virksomhedsoversigt
Skydio
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Skydio Softwareingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Skydio udgør i alt $223K pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $189K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Skydio's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$223K
$165K
$58.3K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Skydio er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Skydio er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Skydio in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $328,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Skydio for Softwareingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $200,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Skydio

Relaterede virksomheder

  • SmartThings
  • Owlet
  • Nextdoor
  • Riot Games
  • Magic Leap
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer