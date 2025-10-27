Virksomhedsoversigt
Skai
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Israel hos Skai udgør i alt ₪334K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Skai's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Skai
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per år
₪334K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
₪334K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Skai?
Block logo
+₪200K
Robinhood logo
+₪306K
Stripe logo
+₪68.8K
Datadog logo
+₪120K
Verily logo
+₪75.7K
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Skai in Israel ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₪509,197. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Skai for Softwareingeniør rollen in Israel er ₪380,236.

Andre ressourcer