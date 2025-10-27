Virksomhedsoversigt
SIX
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Switzerland hos SIX udgør i alt CHF 117K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SIX's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
SIX
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per år
CHF 117K
Niveau
Software Engineer
Grundløn
CHF 112K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 4.5K
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SIX?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SIX in Switzerland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CHF 146,006. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SIX for Softwareingeniør rollen in Switzerland er CHF 118,656.

