Sinch Lønninger

Sinchs løninterval spænder fra $6,466 i total kompensation årligt for en Projektleder i den nedre ende til $138,375 for en Softwareingeniør i den øvre ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Sinch. Sidst opdateret: 8/25/2025

$160K

Softwareingeniør
Median $138K
Produktdesigner
Median $52.4K

UX-designer

Kundeservice
$8.3K

Datascientist
$114K
Produktchef
$59.2K
Projektleder
$6.5K
Software Engineering Leder
$83.6K
Løsningsarkitekt
$97.5K
Teknisk programleder
$55.8K
Teknisk forfatter
$113K
Ofte stillede spørgsmål

El rol con mayor salario reportado en Sinch es Softwareingeniør con una compensación total anual de $138,375. Esto incluye el salario base, así como cualquier compensación de acciones potencial y bonificaciones.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Sinch es $71,396.

