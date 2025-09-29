Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos ServiceTitan spænder fra $247K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer I til $200K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer II. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $226K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ServiceTitan's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer I
$247K
$176K
$45.3K
$25.7K
Senior Software Engineer II
$200K
$167K
$15K
$17.5K
Senior Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos ServiceTitan er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
