ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos ServiceTitan spænder fra $247K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer I til $200K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer II. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $226K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ServiceTitan's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer I
$247K
$176K
$45.3K
$25.7K
Senior Software Engineer II
$200K
$167K
$15K
$17.5K
Senior Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos ServiceTitan er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at ServiceTitan in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $292,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceTitan for the Software Ingeniør role in United States is $224,000.

Andre ressourcer