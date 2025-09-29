Virksomhedsoversigt
ServiceTitan
Den gennemsnitlige Rekrutterer kompensationspakke in United States hos ServiceTitan udgør i alt $140K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ServiceTitan's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ServiceTitan
Technical Recruiter
Los Angeles, CA
Total per år
$140K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$20K
Bonus
$20K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ServiceTitan?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos ServiceTitan er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Rekrutterer hos ServiceTitan in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $221,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ServiceTitan for Rekrutterer rollen in United States er $140,000.

Andre ressourcer