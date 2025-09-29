Virksomhedsoversigt
ServiceTitan
ServiceTitan Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder kompensation in United States hos ServiceTitan udgør i alt $182K pr. year for Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $194K.

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Product Manager
$182K
$175K
$0
$6.9K
Senior Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos ServiceTitan er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos ServiceTitan in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $226,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ServiceTitan for Produktleder rollen in United States er $187,000.

