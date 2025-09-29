Virksomhedsoversigt
ServiceChannel
ServiceChannel Produktdesigner Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in United States hos ServiceChannel udgør i alt $120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ServiceChannel's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ServiceChannel
UX Designer
Pleasanton, CA
Total per år
$120K
Niveau
Mid Senior
Grundløn
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ServiceChannel?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos ServiceChannel in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $138,320. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ServiceChannel for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $120,000.

Andre ressourcer