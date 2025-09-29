Virksomhedsoversigt
Service NSW
Service NSW Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Australia hos Service NSW udgør i alt A$135K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Service NSW's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Service NSW
Software Engineer
Sydney, NS, Australia
Total per år
A$135K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
A$135K
Stock (/yr)
A$0
Bonus
A$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Service NSW?

A$249K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Service NSW in Australia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på A$157,454. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Service NSW for Software Ingeniør rollen in Australia er A$123,970.

