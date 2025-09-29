Virksomhedsoversigt
Serco
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Serco Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Serco udgør i alt $140K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Serco's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Serco
Software Engineer III
Herndon, VA
Total per år
$140K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
17 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Serco?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Serco in United StatesSoftware Ingeniør最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$150,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
SercoSoftware Ingeniør職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$140,000。

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Serco

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Tech Mahindra
  • LTI
  • Sage
  • NEC
  • Globant
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer