Den gennemsnitlige Human Resources kompensationspakke in United States hos Sequoia udgør i alt $235K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sequoia's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Sequoia
Senior Talent Partner
San Mateo, CA
Total per år
$235K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$198K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$37K
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Sequoia?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Sequoia in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $302,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sequoia for the Human Resources role in United States is $235,000.

