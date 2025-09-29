Virksomhedsoversigt
Sequoia Capital
Den gennemsnitlige Venturekapitalist kompensationspakke in United States hos Sequoia Capital udgør i alt $300K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sequoia Capital's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Sequoia Capital
Venture Capitalist
New York, NY
Total per år
$300K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$300K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Sequoia Capital?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Venturekapitalist hos Sequoia Capital in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $600,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Sequoia Capital for Venturekapitalist rollen in United States er $300,000.

Andre ressourcer