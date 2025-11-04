Virksomhedsoversigt
Security Compass
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in Canada hos Security Compass udgør i alt CA$181K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Security Compass's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Security Compass
Software Engineering Manager
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$181K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
CA$176K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$4.6K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
11 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Security Compass?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Security Compass in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$183,708. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Security Compass for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in Canada er CA$180,881.

