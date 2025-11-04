Virksomhedsoversigt
Security Compass
Security Compass Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos Security Compass udgør i alt CA$108K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Security Compass's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Median Pakke
Security Compass
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$108K
Niveau
2
Grundløn
CA$108K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
1 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Security Compass?
+CA$80.9K
+CA$124K
+CA$27.9K
+CA$48.8K
+CA$30.7K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Security Compass in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$187,413. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Security Compass for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$104,358.

Andre ressourcer