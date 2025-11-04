Virksomhedsoversigt
Secureworks
Secureworks Produktdesigner Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in United States hos Secureworks udgør i alt $210K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Secureworks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Secureworks
User Interface Senior Principal Engineer
Atlanta, GA
Total per år
$210K
Niveau
Senior Principal
Grundløn
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$25K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
20 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Secureworks?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Secureworks in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $222,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Secureworks for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $210,000.

