Scotiabank Software Engineering Leder Lønninger i Greater Toronto Area

Software Engineering Leder kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos Scotiabank spænder fra CA$126K pr. year til CA$181K. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$138K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Scotiabank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L8
CA$153K
CA$139K
CA$992.6
CA$13.1K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L10
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Scotiabank?

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Engineering Leder hos Scotiabank in Greater Toronto Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$181,304. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Scotiabank for Software Engineering Leder rollen in Greater Toronto Area er CA$150,144.

