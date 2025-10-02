Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos Scotiabank spænder fra CA$90.2K pr. year for L6 til CA$184K pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$120K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Scotiabank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L6
CA$90.2K
CA$85.4K
CA$1.6K
CA$3.2K
L7
CA$117K
CA$109K
CA$1.6K
CA$6.3K
L8
CA$139K
CA$126K
CA$2.9K
CA$10.1K
L9
CA$184K
CA$154K
CA$7.4K
CA$23.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
