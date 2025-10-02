Virksomhedsoversigt
Scotiabank
Scotiabank Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Colombia

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Colombia hos Scotiabank spænder fra COP 184.06M pr. year for L6 til COP 130.87M pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Colombia udgør i alt COP 130.15M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Scotiabank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L6
(Entry Level)
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Scotiabank in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 269,354,338. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Scotiabank for the Software Ingeniør role in Colombia is COP 126,473,950.

