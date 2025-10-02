Virksomhedsoversigt
Schibsted
Schibsted Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Oslo Region

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Oslo Region hos Schibsted udgør i alt NOK 782K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Schibsted's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Schibsted
Software Engineer
Oslo, OS, Norway
Total per år
NOK 782K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
NOK 782K
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
Bonus
NOK 0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Schibsted?

NOK 1.62M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Schibsted in Greater Oslo Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på NOK 913,744. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Schibsted for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Oslo Region er NOK 782,078.

