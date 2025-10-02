Virksomhedsoversigt
Scaleway
Scaleway Software Engineering Leder Lønninger i Greater Paris Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Engineering Leder kompensationspakke in Greater Paris Area hos Scaleway udgør i alt €65.5K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Scaleway's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
Scaleway
Software Engineering Manager
Paris, IL, France
Total per år
€65.5K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
€60.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€4.7K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
18 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Scaleway?

€141K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Engineering Leder hos Scaleway in Greater Paris Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €79,064. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Scaleway for Software Engineering Leder rollen in Greater Paris Area er €65,490.

Andre ressourcer