Teknisk Programleder kompensation in Mexico hos Scale AI udgør i alt MX$1.38M pr. year for L4. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Scale AI's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L4
MX$1.38M
MX$1.26M
MX$57.9K
MX$62.2K
L5
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L6
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Scale AI er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Teknisk Programleder hos Scale AI in Mexico ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på MXMX$30,091,134. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Scale AI for Teknisk Programleder rollen in Mexico er MXMX$23,042,233.

