Software Ingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Scale AI spænder fra $199K pr. year for L3 til $405K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $224K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Scale AI's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
$199K
$151K
$45.2K
$2K
L4
$262K
$188K
$71.4K
$2.5K
L5
$405K
$210K
$195K
$812
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Scale AI er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.
