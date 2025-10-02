Virksomhedsoversigt
Scale AI
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • New York City Area

Scale AI Software Ingeniør Lønninger i New York City Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in New York City Area hos Scale AI spænder fra $231K pr. year for L3 til $484K pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in New York City Area udgør i alt $325K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Scale AI's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L3
(Entry Level)
$231K
$166K
$60K
$4.3K
L4
$329K
$192K
$136K
$0
L5
$484K
$245K
$238K
$833
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Scale AI er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.



Inkluderede Stillinger

Maskinlæringsindgeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Scale AI in New York City Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $528,180. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Scale AI for Software Ingeniør rollen in New York City Area er $324,820.

