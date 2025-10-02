Software Engineering Leder kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Sberbank spænder fra RUB 4.16M pr. year for L12 til RUB 8.2M pr. year for L13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 5.26M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sberbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L11
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L12
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.54M
RUB 0
RUB 627K
L13
RUB 8.2M
RUB 6.11M
RUB 0
RUB 2.09M
L14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***