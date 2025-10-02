Software Ingeniør kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Sberbank spænder fra RUB 1.85M pr. year for L7 til RUB 6.2M pr. year for L14. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 3.9M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sberbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.85M
RUB 1.81M
RUB 39.5K
RUB 8.6K
L8
RUB 2.57M
RUB 2.4M
RUB 94.5K
RUB 78.6K
L9
RUB 2.9M
RUB 2.52M
RUB 210K
RUB 171K
L10
RUB 3.43M
RUB 3.02M
RUB 114K
RUB 303K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling