  Lønninger
  Projektleder

  Alle Projektleder Lønninger

  Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Projektleder Lønninger i Moscow Metro Area

Projektleder kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Sberbank spænder fra RUB 2.43M pr. year for L7 til RUB 9.47M pr. year for L13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 4.03M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sberbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
RUB 2.43M
RUB 2.43M
RUB 0
RUB 0
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB 3.66M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 0
RUB 369K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Projektleder hos Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på RUB 11,002,422. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Sberbank for Projektleder rollen in Moscow Metro Area er RUB 4,031,787.

