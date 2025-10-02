Projektleder kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Sberbank spænder fra RUB 2.43M pr. year for L7 til RUB 9.47M pr. year for L13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 4.03M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sberbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
RUB 2.43M
RUB 2.43M
RUB 0
RUB 0
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L10
RUB 3.66M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 0
RUB 369K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
