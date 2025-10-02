Data Scientist kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Sberbank spænder fra RUB 1.8M pr. year for L7 til RUB 6.45M pr. year for L13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 4.1M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sberbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.8M
RUB 1.65M
RUB 0
RUB 144K
L8
RUB 1.68M
RUB 1.6M
RUB 0
RUB 78.3K
L9
RUB 2.55M
RUB 2.22M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
L10
RUB 3.6M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 0
RUB 479K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
