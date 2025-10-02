Virksomhedsoversigt
Sberbank
Sberbank Data Scientist Lønninger i Moscow Metro Area

Data Scientist kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Sberbank spænder fra RUB 1.8M pr. year for L7 til RUB 6.45M pr. year for L13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 4.1M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sberbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.8M
RUB 1.65M
RUB 0
RUB 144K
L8
RUB 1.68M
RUB 1.6M
RUB 0
RUB 78.3K
L9
RUB 2.55M
RUB 2.22M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
L10
RUB 3.6M
RUB 3.12M
RUB 0
RUB 479K
RUB 13.36M

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 6,448,565. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sberbank for the Data Scientist role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 3,528,681.

Andre ressourcer