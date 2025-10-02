Dataanalytiker kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Sberbank spænder fra RUB 1.57M pr. year for L7 til RUB 4.94M pr. year for L11. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 2.83M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sberbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.57M
RUB 1.34M
RUB 117K
RUB 117K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 3.44M
RUB 2.94M
RUB 0
RUB 495K
L10
RUB 2.98M
RUB 2.69M
RUB 0
RUB 288K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
