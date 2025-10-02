Forretningsanalytiker kompensation in Moscow Metro Area hos Sberbank spænder fra RUB 1.98M pr. year for L7 til RUB 4.19M pr. year for L11. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moscow Metro Area udgør i alt RUB 2.63M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sberbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L7
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 259K
L8
RUB 1.82M
RUB 1.76M
RUB 0
RUB 61.1K
L9
RUB 3.25M
RUB 2.58M
RUB 0
RUB 670K
L10
RUB 3.15M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 501K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
