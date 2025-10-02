Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Seattle Area hos SAP Concur spænder fra $130K pr. year for T2 til $243K pr. year for T4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Seattle Area udgør i alt $185K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SAP Concur's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$119K
$944
$9.7K
T3
$174K
$150K
$7.7K
$16.2K
T4
$243K
$190K
$31.7K
$21.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
