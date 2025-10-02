Virksomhedsoversigt
SAP Concur
SAP Concur Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Seattle Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Seattle Area hos SAP Concur spænder fra $130K pr. year for T2 til $243K pr. year for T4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Seattle Area udgør i alt $185K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SAP Concur's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$119K
$944
$9.7K
T3
$174K
$150K
$7.7K
$16.2K
T4
$243K
$190K
$31.7K
$21.2K
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SAP Concur?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos SAP Concur in Greater Seattle Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $275,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SAP Concur for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Seattle Area er $185,838.

Andre ressourcer