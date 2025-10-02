Software Ingeniør kompensation in Brazil hos SAP Concur udgør i alt R$238K pr. year for T3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Brazil udgør i alt R$186K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SAP Concur's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
T2
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
T3
R$238K
R$198K
R$0
R$40.6K
T4
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling