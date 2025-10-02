Virksomhedsoversigt
SAP Concur
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Brazil

SAP Concur Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Brazil

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Brazil hos SAP Concur udgør i alt R$238K pr. year for T3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Brazil udgør i alt R$186K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SAP Concur's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
(Entry Level)
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
T2
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
T3
R$238K
R$198K
R$0
R$40.6K
T4
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
R$ --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
R$880K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SAP Concur?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at SAP Concur in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$295,754. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SAP Concur for the Software Ingeniør role in Brazil is R$185,964.

