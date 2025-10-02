Virksomhedsoversigt
Sanofi
  • Lønninger
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

  • Greater Toronto Area

Sanofi Data Scientist Lønninger i Greater Toronto Area

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area hos Sanofi udgør i alt CA$108K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sanofi's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Sanofi
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$108K
Niveau
L2-1
Grundløn
CA$98.2K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.1K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Sanofi?

CA$225K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos Sanofi in Greater Toronto Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$132,169. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Sanofi for Data Scientist rollen in Greater Toronto Area er CA$108,282.

Andre ressourcer