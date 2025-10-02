Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Sandvine spænder fra ₹1.29M pr. year for Software Engineer I til ₹2.03M pr. year for Senior Software Engineer I. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹1.65M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sandvine's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Software Engineer I
₹2.03M
₹1.97M
₹0
₹56.8K
Senior Software Engineer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
