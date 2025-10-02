Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos S&P Global spænder fra $125K pr. year for L8 til $284K pr. year for L13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $138K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for S&P Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L8
$125K
$117K
$1.4K
$6.9K
L9
$104K
$95.5K
$286
$8.6K
L10
$125K
$115K
$0
$9.4K
L11
$163K
$146K
$0
$16.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos S&P Global er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling