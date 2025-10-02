Virksomhedsoversigt
S&P Global
S&P Global Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Philadelphia Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Philadelphia Area hos S&P Global udgør i alt $180K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for S&P Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
S&P Global
Software Engineer
Philadelphia, PA
Total per år
$180K
Niveau
L11
Grundløn
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
12 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos S&P Global?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos S&P Global er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Data Ingeniør

OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at S&P Global in Philadelphia Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $275,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Software Ingeniør role in Philadelphia Area is $183,000.

