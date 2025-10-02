Virksomhedsoversigt
S&P Global
S&P Global Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater London Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater London Area hos S&P Global udgør i alt £59.5K pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater London Area udgør i alt £63K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for S&P Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L8
Software Developer I(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L9
Software Developer II
£59.5K
£54.1K
£0
£5.5K
L10
Software Developer II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L11
Lead Software Developer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos S&P Global er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)



Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Data Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos S&P Global in Greater London Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £126,642. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos S&P Global for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater London Area er £58,089.

