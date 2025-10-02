Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Toronto Area hos S&P Global spænder fra CA$78.3K pr. year for L8 til CA$105K pr. year for L10. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area udgør i alt CA$92.9K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for S&P Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L8
CA$78.3K
CA$76.2K
CA$0
CA$2.1K
L9
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L10
CA$105K
CA$100K
CA$0
CA$4.4K
L11
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos S&P Global er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
