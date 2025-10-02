Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Hyderabad Area hos S&P Global spænder fra ₹1.71M pr. year for L9 til ₹7.18M pr. year for L13. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Hyderabad Area udgør i alt ₹1.98M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for S&P Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L9
₹1.71M
₹1.61M
₹0
₹100K
L10
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L11
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos S&P Global er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling