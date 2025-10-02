Virksomhedsoversigt
S&P Global
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Delhi Area

S&P Global Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Delhi Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Delhi Area hos S&P Global spænder fra ₹1.28M pr. year for L8 til ₹2.2M pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Delhi Area udgør i alt ₹2.03M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for S&P Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L8
Software Developer I(Entry Level)
₹1.28M
₹1.25M
₹0
₹30.5K
L9
Software Developer II
₹2.2M
₹2M
₹0
₹202K
L10
Software Developer II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L11
Lead Software Developer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

₹13.94M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.14M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos S&P Global er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Data Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos S&P Global in Greater Delhi Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,986,581. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos S&P Global for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Delhi Area er ₹1,829,442.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for S&P Global

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Envestnet
  • Affirma
  • Jack Henry & Associates
  • Alkami
  • Enova International
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer