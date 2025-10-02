Virksomhedsoversigt
S&P Global
S&P Global Data Scientist Lønninger i India

Data Scientist kompensation in India hos S&P Global spænder fra ₹838K pr. year for L8 til ₹1.92M pr. year for L10. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.61M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for S&P Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L8
Data Scientist I
₹838K
₹838K
₹0
₹0
L9
Data Scientist II
₹2.38M
₹2.2M
₹0
₹189K
L10
Data Scientist III
₹1.92M
₹1.84M
₹0
₹86.4K
L11
Lead Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos S&P Global er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (16.50% halvårligt)



OSS

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at S&P Global in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,481,872. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at S&P Global for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹2,505,295.

Andre ressourcer