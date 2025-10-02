Virksomhedsoversigt
Sandia National Labs
Sandia National Labs Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area hos Sandia National Labs spænder fra $121K pr. year for Member of Technical Staff til $169K pr. year for Principal Member of Technical Staff. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area udgør i alt $125K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sandia National Labs's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
(Entry Level)
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Sandia National Labs?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Systemingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $170,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Sandia National Labs for Software Ingeniør rollen in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area er $120,000.

