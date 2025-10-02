Software Ingeniør kompensation in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area hos Sandia National Labs spænder fra $121K pr. year for Member of Technical Staff til $169K pr. year for Principal Member of Technical Staff. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area udgør i alt $125K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sandia National Labs's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
