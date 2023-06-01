Virksomhedskatalog
Safety Center
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Safety Center, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Safety Center Incorporated, formerly known as Sacramento Safety Council, is a 501(c)(3) community benefit organization founded in 1934 to reduce injuries and save lives by providing safety education and training programs for all ages. Their programs include Safetyville USA for children, driving simulators and alcohol & drug education for teens, California Motorcyclist Safety Program, workplace safety training, court-referred DUI programs, and senior defensive driving program. They aim to empower positive behavior change and help people live safe, healthy, and productive lives.

    https://safetycenter.org
    Hjemmeside
    1934
    Grundlagt år
    126
    Antal ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Safety Center

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Snap
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer