Virksomhedsoversigt
Rocket Companies
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • UX Designer

Rocket Companies UX Designer Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige UX Designer kompensationspakke in United States hos Rocket Companies udgør i alt $107K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Rocket Companies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Rocket Companies
Experience Designer
Detroit, MI
Total per år
$107K
Niveau
Mid
Grundløn
$97.5K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Rocket Companies?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktdesigner tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX Designer hos Rocket Companies in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $170,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Rocket Companies for UX Designer rollen in United States er $106,500.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Rocket Companies

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Visa
  • Alkami
  • Global Payments
  • S&P Global
  • Enova International
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer