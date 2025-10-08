Virksomhedsoversigt
Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies
Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies Backend Softwareingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Den gennemsnitlige Backend Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area hos Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies udgør i alt $194K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies
Software Engineer
Palo Alto, CA
Total per år
$194K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$25.5K
Bonus
$8K
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Backend Softwareingeniør hos Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $326,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Rivian and Volkswagen Group Technologies for Backend Softwareingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $193,500.

Andre ressourcer