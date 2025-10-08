Virksomhedsoversigt
Riskified
Riskified Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Israel

Den gennemsnitlige Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Israel hos Riskified udgør i alt ₪495K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Riskified's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Riskified
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per år
₪495K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
₪404K
Stock (/yr)
₪57.7K
Bonus
₪33.7K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Riskified?

₪566K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Riskified in Israel ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₪645,885. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Riskified for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in Israel er ₪486,495.

